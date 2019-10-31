United Motor Products Adds 12 New Sensor Categories
United Motor Products (UMP) releases 12 new sensor categories with VIO coverages from 31,000,000 to more than 232,000,000 vehicles. Products are ready and available for shipment.
With the continued growth in the engine management space, UMP is adding product lines that help increase the margins and ROI of its customers.
“UMP will continue to add new Engine Management product categories, support inventory and provide the marketing tools our customers need to help keep them one step ahead of the competition,” said Rick Maxwell, president of United Motor Products.
New Categories & VIO Coverages:
ABS Speed Sensor (ABS) — VIO coverage = 110,419,643
Air Temperature Sensor (ATS) — VIO coverage = 31,946,430
Camshaft Position Sensor (CAM) — VIO coverage = 136,942,895
Crankshaft Position Sensor (CRK) -— VIO coverage = 71,102,891
Coolant Temperature Sensor (CTS) — VIO coverage = 81,506,310
Knock Sensor (KNK) — VIO coverage = 50,340,691
Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensor (MAP) — VIO coverage = 40,614,018
Oil Pressure Sensor (OPS) — VIO coverage = 87,769,742
Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) — VIO coverage = 36,642,960
Relays (RLY) — VIO coverage = 232,465,893
Wiring Harness Connector (CON) — VIO coverage = 229,458,367
Blower Motor Resistor (BMR) — VIO coverage = 131,272,101