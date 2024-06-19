 Understanding LSPI & Engine Oil

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Understanding LSPI & Engine Oil

Using the correct manufacturer-recommended oil is crucial for peak performance and long-lasting engine health.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Ever wonder why modern #motoroil is getting thinner? In this episode of Inside the Brands, we dive into the world of motor oil #technology. We explore the rise of turbocharged engines and the challenge of Low Speed Pre-Ignition (#LSPI). Learn about the rise of thinner oils for improved fuel efficiency and how they address the challenges of LSPI caused by higher operating temperatures. Discover the importance of using the correct oil specification for your vehicle, whether it’s the latest ILSAC GF-5, GF-6, or GM DEXOS1 Gen3, to ensure optimal engine protection. Remember, the “old school” approach of using one oil for all engines isn’t ideal.

Related Articles

We’ll show you why using the correct manufacturer-recommended oil is crucial for peak performance and long-lasting engine health. Plus, discover three new Pentosin motor oils formulated specifically for modern engines: Pentospeed DEXOS1 Gen3 0W-20 Pentospeed DEXOS1 Gen3 5W-30 Pentospeed FE+ 0W-20 (EV READY).

You May Also Like

Video

AAPEX: Navigating the Automotive Aftermarket’s Digital Evolution

The shift toward digital platforms has reshaped how businesses operate, from inventory management to customer interactions.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

Digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket is not just a trend but a necessity. The shift toward digital platforms has reshaped how businesses operate, from inventory management to customer interactions. Within the digital revolution, one fundamental principle remains unchanged: what you see online should be what you get.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
What the Future Holds for the Aftermarket at AAPEX 2024

Attending AAPEX provides automotive professionals with the latest insights and innovations from industry leaders.

By Emma Henderson
The Vital Nature of Multi-V Belt Systems

From the alternator to A/C, the multi-v belt uses a truck’s engine to operate crucial components. Here’s how to keep things running smoothly.

By Eric Garbe
Navigating The Legal Landscape with Succession Planning

Planning for a successful business handover means doing things by the book.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey

Ganda embodies servitude leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

By Mary DellaValle

Other Posts

Replacing Your Power Steering Reservoir

Discover why simply flushing out contaminants from power steering reservoirs may not be sufficient to prevent potential failures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Planning for Your Shop’s Success In The Future

Understanding succession planning before you need it is critical. This series is presented by Standard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Autel IA900

Take an in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution.

By Eric Garbe
Troubleshooting Remote Keyless Entry and Vehicle Starting Issues

Learn how key rings, RFID chips, and other factors can affect your vehicle’s security system and learn to resolve these problems.

By Andrew Markel