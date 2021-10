More than three decades ago, Schaeffler engineers developed a revolutionary technology for dampening torsional vibrations in the drivetrain: the dual-mass flywheel (DMF).

The DMF is different than a conventional flywheel, as it’s made with two metal plates that are designed to rotate against each other.

Today, a DMF is installed in 50% of all new vehicles globally.

This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.