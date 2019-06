Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel talks about oil filters with Tom Walsh from MAHLE. They discuss what a technician should look for when he or she pulls off an old oil filter, the truth about extended interval oil filters, the best place to get instructions for installing a filter, and more. This episode is sponsored by MAHLE.