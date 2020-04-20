Connect with us

Ullman’s LED Magnetic Spring Claw For Hard-To-Reach Areas

Press and release the plunger to open/close the jaws and utilize the magnet that lifts up to 5 lbs.
Ullman’s illuminated Flexible Magnetic Spring Claw features a tightly wound spring, high-intensity LED, powerful magnet and wide-opening jaws to retrieve dropped components from difficult-to-access areas.

A convenient side switch turns the bright LED light on/off, press and release the plunger to open/close the jaws and utilize the magnet that lifts up to 5 lbs. Overall length is 25 3/8-in. (24.5 cm) and two CR2032 lithium batteries are included.

For more information, please visit ullmandevices.com.

