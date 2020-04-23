Ullman Hands-Free Magnifying Inspection Mirror

The Ullman Devices MX-2 rectangular magnifying inspection mirror with magnetic base can be adjusted to any position for optimal viewing and inspection. The base securely adheres to magnetic surfaces for hands-free use and provides visual access to complete work in cramped and hard to reach spaces.
The 2 1/8-in. x 3 1/2-in. mirror offers a wide viewing area and articulated joints allow full adjustability without repositioning the base. A thumb lever on the base allows quick removal with no tugging or dragging along the surface and the high-visibility orange body reminds you not to leave it in place when the job is done.
For more information, visit Ullman-Devices.com.