 UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

on

Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns

on

Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

on

MAHLE Launches ‘The Choice of Champions’ Tech Promotion
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO) Video
play

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has officially launched a new website in conjunction with Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW). HeavyDutyScholarships.com is focused on heavy duty/diesel industry scholarships.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Heavy Duty Scholarship Central portal offers scholarships for students studying diesel and commercial heavy duty technology and considering careers in the business of servicing or supplying parts and vehicle maintenance. The easy-to-navigate site features a simplified online application process and allows students to continue to update their applications until the March 31 deadline.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations includes links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

Advertisement

In 2021, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation awarded 427 scholarships totaling over $706,000 and 12 percent of these recipients are currently studying to become a diesel technician or follow another career path in the heavy duty/commercial vehicle industry. While UAF has always offered scholarship opportunities for heavy duty/diesel students, the new website puts a greater focus on this important segment of the motor vehicle aftermarket.

To receive information about the UAF scholarship program, including updates and reminders, interested parties should text their name and email address to 720-903-2206. Information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation can be found at UofA-Foundation.org.  

Advertisement

Members of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s board of trustees will be in attendance at HDAW.  For onsite inquiries, contact Danielle Sonnefeld at (404) 955-4681 or [email protected].  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ZF Showcases Smart Vehicle Technologies at CES

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs

News: Pep Boys Donates $100,000 To Bob Woodruff Foundation

News: Navistar Launches Technician Apprenticeship Program

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService