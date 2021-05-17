Turn to Delphi Technologies for Ball Joints

We’ve got you covered.

Delphi Technologies has the ball joint SKUs you need, including the right hardware where needed for easy installation, for popular applications like the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-250 Super Duty, Dodge Ram 2500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Honda Civic and more.

Intelligence in engineering.

We start with the OE design and conduct extensive dimensional and material analysis to develop our

part that will perform reliably on any vehicle. We’re passionate about our stringent technical standards—it’s in our DNA.

High-precision ball pin with a smooth finish not only offers smooth joint operation, but extra durability and superior angle dynamics as well.

Low-friction, high-performance thermoplastic bearing provides smooth movement of the joint and rotational torque to OE specifications for a long life.

Sealed, high-grade chloroprene rubber boot, improves boot durability with a superior material for higher resistance and performance.

Rust-beating cataphoretic coating on housing offers premium protection against corrosion from salt, dirt, and water.

High specification grease allows for longer intervals between maintenance.

Tested at every turn.

Our performance and durability tests subject the ball joint to the same forces it will experience over its

lifetime, so it’s ready for a long and reliable service life.

Angular stress testing: The ball-pin is rotated through its angular and rotational travel under load, measuring the force required to move it when the steering wheel turns.

Pull and push out test: Measures the force required for the ball to break away from the housing via pushing or pulling.

Climate testing: Ensures the ball joint will not seize up in extreme temperatures, and the rubber boot will not get brittle. A brittle boot can crack or tear, inviting contaminants in that can cause failure.

