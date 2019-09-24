TRICO Releases Updated 2019 US Automotive Application Guide

Trico Products Corp. announced that its updated 2019 U.S. Automotive Application Guide is now available. Designed for automotive technicians, counter professionals and consumers, the guide provides details on all TRICO wiper blades and other offerings, which are listed by product line, vehicle year, make and model.

The 292-page compilation provides comprehensive details on all of TRICO’s products, including 31 new part numbers, which will be available later this fall. These applications include 11 TRICO Rear universal beam blades, 14 TRICO Pro beam blades, four TRICO Exact Fit rear and beam blades, and two TRICO Spray washer pumps.

“Our latest product application guide was developed specifically with our customers and consumers in mind,” said Lauren Pilette, marketing manager at TRICO Group. “This comprehensive guide offers details on proven lines of products in a way that’s organized, informative and user friendly.”

This new catalog also contains an interchange guide and a complete directory of retail merchandisers and cabinets – all laid out in a visually appealing, easy-to-use format.

To request a copy of the 2019 TRICO U.S. Automotive Application Guide, or for additional information about TRICO and its products, contact your local TRICO sales representative or visit tricoproducts.com.