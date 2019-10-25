Trico Products Launches TRICO Maxx Extended Life Beam Blades

The TRICO Maxx beam blade program is supported by a national advertising campaign that features a reliable and trusted dog named Maxx.

Trico Products Corporation, a global leader in wiper blade technology, has introduced TRICO Maxx, a new ultra-premium beam blade designed to last three times longer than other blades, said the company. Made 100 percent in the U.S., TRICO Maxx is now available exclusively at Advance Auto Parts and CARQUEST locations throughout the country.

TRICO Maxx wiper blades are available in 14- to 29-inch lengths. These durable all-weather blades are infused with TRICO’s patented Z7 micro-metric synthetic compound that has been engineered for maximum wear resistance to deliver three times longer life and reliability.

“TRICO Maxx delivers a lasting driver-control experience,” said Kevin O’Dowd, senior vice president, global marketing at TRICO Group. “This ultra-premium beam blade is American-made and engineered for maximum visibility that endures through all weather conditions. Typical of TRICO wiper products, TRICO Maxx is also very easy to install.”

The TRICO Maxx beam blade program is supported by a national advertising campaign that features a reliable and trusted dog named Maxx. This attention-getting pup is highlighted in a mix of digital television ads, digital banner ads and social media advertising that will run through December.

Learn more about TRICO Maxx in TRICO Group booth No. 3038 at AAPEX 2019, taking place at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-7. TRICO Maxx is featured in the technology category of the AAPEX New Product Showcase, a launchpad for cutting-edge products making their debut at the show. Pre-registered AAPEX attendees can vote for TRICO Maxx as their favorite new product in the October digital edition of AAPEX Product Plus magazine, which was sent to attendees via email. Results will be announced at the show.

TRICO Maxx is also featured in the marketing category of the AAPEX New Packaging Showcase, a display of new and innovative packaging designs. Judges from the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute will evaluate and select winners. Results will be announced at the show.