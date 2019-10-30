Trico Products Introduces Universal Rear Beam Wiper Blade Program With TRICO Rear

Trico Products Corporation has introduced a complete line of universal rear wiper blades to fit both beam and integral wiper arms.

TRICO Rear wiper blades are available in 8- to 16-inch lengths. They are currently on shelves at Advance Auto Parts and CARQUEST locations throughout the United States and Canada, along with Meijer locations in the Midwestern region of the U.S. These wiper blades will be available at additional retail and installer locations by year end.

“As the industry’s only complete line of universal rear beam blades, TRICO Rear provides critical rear-glass visibility in all driving conditions,” said Kevin O’Dowd, senior vice president, global marketing at TRICO Group. “We have transferred our windshield beam blade technology to a rear blade program that delivers uniform pressure for a much improved and durable wipe.”

The TRICO Rear program also includes an advanced connection system that reduces SKU count from 27 to 11, while increasing coverage and consolidating space.