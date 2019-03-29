TRICO And NAPA Auto Parts Raise More Than $100,000 For Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Trico Products Corp. recently announced that $108,326 has been raised for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) as a result of the company’s collaboration with NAPA Auto Parts last year.

IFHF is a nonprofit organization that builds treatment and rehabilitation centers on military bases across the nation for service members suffering from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress. During the fourth quarter of 2018, TRICO and participating NAPA Auto Parts stores donated funds to IFHF for every pair of TRICO Force beam blades and TRICO Exact Fit wiper blades purchased.

“We are grateful to everyone who made this donation possible by purchasing a pair of TRICO wiper blades at NAPA Auto Parts last fall,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer for TRICO Group. “One hundred percent of all donations made to IFHF through programs like this go toward the building of additional treatment centers around the country to support U.S. military members and their families.”

Visit fallenheroesfund.org for additional information about how you can support IFHF.