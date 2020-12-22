It’s been a crazy year, but we’ve all learned something. One of those things is that training matters now more than ever. Even though the methods may be changing the need for solid technical and management training remains acute. Vic Tarasik explains to ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman that virtual training can offer many of the same benefits of in-person education – potentially at less cost.
Training Still Matters, Regardless Of The Method
In person or virtual, sucessful training takes commitment – but it will pay off for your shop in numerous ways.
