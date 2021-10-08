Training Livestream Coming To Tomorrow’s Tech October 12!



If you are building or repairing a vehicle, you will have to deal with electrical connectors. In a one-hour live cast sponsored by Summit Racing, we will cover how to diagnose, service and install connectors on daily drivers, performance vehicles and trailers.

This training session will cover the different types of connectors, including Metri-Pack, Deutsch and Weather-Tite. We will also cover OEM connectors and pigtails. The LiveStream will be available to view on Tomorrow’s Technician YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. YT – https://www.youtube.com/user/TomorrowsTechnician

TW – https://twitter.com/2morrowsTech IG – https://www.instagram.com/tomorrows_technician/ FB – https://www.facebook.com/TomorrowsTechnicianMag/ Questions that will be answered: • How can voltage drop and resistance testing be used to diagnose a connector?

• How do you service terminals inside the connector? • What is the best way to crimp a wire and terminal together? • How can you repair a male or female terminal inside a connector for an ECM? • What is the best connector for a performance application? • What are the best tools to build and service connectors? This one-hour LiveStream is for all technicians, students and instructors who want to upgrade their electrical IQ. The LiveStream will be available to view on Tomorrow’s Technician YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

