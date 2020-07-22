Connect with us

Diagnostics

Traction And Stability Lights On With Code C0131

Technicians are advised to remove BPMV assembly and inspect the brake pressure sensor assembly.
Advertisement
 

on

Models:
Chevrolet Sonic (2012-2018)

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Chevrolet Spark (2013-2018)

Chevrolet Trax (2013-2018)

Buick Encore (2013-2018)

A technician may run into a scenario in which the BPMV (Brake Pressure Modulator Valve) has been replaced and there is a Service Traction and/or Stability Control message on in the instrument cluster. Also, DTC C0131/SYM00 is set current in the Electric Brake Control Module. During diagnosis, the technician may notice that the brake pressure sensor voltage is reading 5-volts at all times with brake pedal released or depressed.

Repair Procedure

Technicians are advised to remove BPMV assembly and inspect the brake pressure sensor assembly and make sure all shipping material has been removed before installation. If shipping material is not removed, this will cause code C0131 to set, and/or possibly cause damage to both the EBCM and the BPMV. 

Courtesy of Mitchell1

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Most Common Causes of Intermittent Misfire Codes

Radio Waves And No-Start Diagnostics

Driveability Diagnostics And Direct Injection

VW DSG 02E Transmission: A Diagnostic Pre-Checklist

Advertisement

on

Traction And Stability Lights On With Code C0131

on

Engine Leak Diagnosis On BMW Turbo V8 Engines

on

Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

on

Chassis Control Modules After Reconnecting Battery
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Engine: Pulling Codes: Multiple Misfire Personalities

Diagnostics: Traction And Stability Lights On With Code C0131

News: Elite, JASPER Launch Service Advisor Sales Training

Products: Spectra Premium Unveils Classic Parts Category

Products: Dorman Introduces More Than 200 New Products

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect