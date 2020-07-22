Traction And Stability Lights On With Code C0131

Click Here to Read More

Chevrolet Spark (2013-2018)

Chevrolet Trax (2013-2018)

Buick Encore (2013-2018)

A technician may run into a scenario in which the BPMV (Brake Pressure Modulator Valve) has been replaced and there is a Service Traction and/or Stability Control message on in the instrument cluster. Also, DTC C0131/SYM00 is set current in the Electric Brake Control Module. During diagnosis, the technician may notice that the brake pressure sensor voltage is reading 5-volts at all times with brake pedal released or depressed.

Repair Procedure

Technicians are advised to remove BPMV assembly and inspect the brake pressure sensor assembly and make sure all shipping material has been removed before installation. If shipping material is not removed, this will cause code C0131 to set, and/or possibly cause damage to both the EBCM and the BPMV.

Courtesy of Mitchell1