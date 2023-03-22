 Toyota, Lexus Offer Lower Emissions EV Charging Program

Toyota, Lexus Offer Lower Emissions EV Charging Program

Toyota has entered into an agreement to provide health and environmental impact data to Toyota and Lexus customers.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Courtesy of The Buzz by David Sickels

Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) has recently entered into an agreement with WattTime, a company that develops clean energy data-driven insights, software, and tools, to provide certain health and environmental impact data to Toyota and Lexus customers with eligible vehicles and enable them to find ideal charging times to reduce emissions when charging at home.

Using the Remote Connect feature within the Toyota and Lexus apps, Toyota and Lexus BEV and PHEV customers will be able to manage their home charging experience, via the ECO Charging feature, to select the most efficient times to charge their vehicles.

As part of its agreement, Toyota will be the exclusive automotive manufacturer to also provide customers with WattTime data related to human health. Using that data, customers will be presented with recommended charging schedules that, if used, can potentially reduce the health impact of the electricity being pulled from the local utility.

The ECO Charging feature is available now on the Toyota and Lexus apps, both of which are available for download for iPhone or Android smartphones. ECO Charging requires a trial or subscription to Remote Connect.

