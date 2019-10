To win big at AAPEX, all you have to do is download your golden ticket and bring it to AAPEX booth No. 454, Nov. 5-7, in Las Vegas. You’ll be entered to win an ArtiMINI, BT Master and other exciting prizes from TOPDON USA.

If you are not able to attend the AAPEX show in person and wish to be entered in the daily and grand prize drawings, complete the form and email your golden ticket to Scott Schumacker at [email protected].