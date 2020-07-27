Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham Launch New Race Series

Connect with us

From Engine Builder magazine.

A new series for racing all-stars has been launched by a group of industry leaders, including three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham. 

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is set to debut with six races on CBS in 2021. Featuring head-to-head short track competition with elite drivers from various motorsports disciplines, SRX is similar to the defunct IROC Racing Series, in which Stewart won its final championship in 2006. 

As Evernham told the Associated Press, he has been in talks with at least one tire maker and is seeking manufacturer support for the full-body race car.

“We envision a hybrid of all different series — we don’t see it looking like a crazy [dunebuggy] type car,” Evernham told the AP. “To me, it’s got to be a really cool looking car that also puts it back in the drivers hands, mechanically-wise and allows it to be more affected by the pedals.”

Stewart, who also owns Eldora Speedway in Ohio, is expected to participate as one of the 12 drivers. Additional drivers have not been announced. 

The races are set to feature around 90 minutes of racing with no pit stops, but instead a halftime period where drivers, crew chiefs, and teams will be able to discuss race strategy and make adjustments. 

Stewart and Evernham have also teamed up with former NASCAR COO and former IMG Sports and Entertainment president George Pyne and Sandy Montag, CEO for talent representation from The Montag Group.

