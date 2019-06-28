Advance Professional is now an official partner of Tony Stewart Racing. As part of the deal, Advance Auto Parts is joining forces with 10-time and defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz, and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Tony Stewart.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Tony Stewart Racing. We’re thrilled to have Advance Professional join our team,” said Stewart. “Many of our fans are do-it-yourselfers who love working on their own cars and others own auto repair businesses that help make sure our fans can drive to the track without issue. Donny and I are looking forward to working with Advance to help them meet the needs of their many customers.”

With the intent to instill the Advance Professional focus of providing professional quality parts, service and solutions to the dedicated automotive workplace and strengthen Advance’s reputation across the ever-growing grass roots racing community, Tony Stewart Racing will promote Advance Professional across a broad and competitive racing schedule. Tony Stewart Racing will display the Advance Professional logo during Schatz’ quest toward an 11th World of Outlaws championship and Stewart’s “true outlaw” sprint car racing agenda.

Schatz will continue his quest for the championship this weekend when the World of Outlaws hit Jackson, Minnesota, for the Jackson Nationals. Stewart will tackle select events during Pennsylvania Speedweek.

“Advance Professional is excited for the opportunity to partner with Tony Stewart Racing and drivers Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz,” said Walter Scott, senior vice president, Professional Marketing & Programs for Advance. “Tony Stewart Racing represents professionalism and quality in all they do and coupled with the track record of success of Stewart, as well as defending and 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Schatz, we felt this partnership was a winning fit for both organizations.”