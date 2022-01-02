Ignition Parts Trace Legacy To Yesterday’s Innovation (Video)

More than 130 years ago, during the automotive industry’s infancy, Carl Benz – one of the key players in developing the reliable gasoline engine – called ignition “the problem of problems.” That was true until 1887 when Robert Bosch designed a groundbreaking ignition system, the magneto ignition system. With the further patenting of the Bosch High Voltage Ignition system and the simultaneous development of the accompanying spark plug in the early 1900s, reliable starts became the expectation for vehicle manufacturers and drivers around the world.

Click Here to Read More

Today, the average vehicle powertrain consists of numerous components that can trace their legacy back to those early developments.

The components in a gasoline powertrain include spark plugs and ignition coils, of course, but also include fuel pumps and injectors, electronic throttle bodies and a wide assortment of sensors, including manifold pressure and Mass Air Flow sensors, knock sensors, cam and crankshaft position sensors, oxygen sensors and pressure and temperature sensors.

The diesel portfolio is equally diverse, from glow plugs, pumps, fuel rails and injectors to Urea tanks and dosing modules and other sensors as well.

From the creation of innovative ignition and fuel injection technology to inventive sensors for more efficient driving, the key to leadership in this complex aftermarket industry is an ability to build trust with Original Equipment – or OE – manufacturers by building products that meet OE requirements. Bosch has established this confidence by providing aftermarket parts that provide original form, fit and function of the original parts.