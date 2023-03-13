The Striking Point Podcast: Getting Prepared for EVs

The Striking Point video podcast series extends the conversation on the topic of tools and technology with industry experts that bring insightful solutions to the forefront for our listeners.

In this first episode, John Forro, technical trainer specialist at Autel, sits down with TechShop editor Nadine Battah and TechShop automotive technical writer, Eric Garbe, to discuss all things EVs.

“Right now, I think shops need a good understanding of how an electric vehicle works,” said Forro. “They really need some in-depth training on how these vehicles are designed to work so when they show up in their service base, they can take that knowledge and apply it to diagnosing and successfully repairing these vehicles.”

During the podcast, Nadine, Eric and John also discuss:

0:38 Differences between AC and DC commercial chargers

11:08 Problems shop owners can expect, formulas that are most efficient for workflow in both small and large shops

14:49 Different varieties of chargers

18:42 Updating scan tools for EV service

24:49 Scan tool safety recommendations