 The Striking Point Podcast: Getting Prepared for EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Podcasts

The Striking Point Podcast: Getting Prepared for EVs

In an all-new video podcast series, John Forro of Autel sits down with the TechShop team to discuss all things EV.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Striking Point video podcast series extends the conversation on the topic of tools and technology with industry experts that bring insightful solutions to the forefront for our listeners. 

Related Articles

In this first episode, John Forro, technical trainer specialist at Autel, sits down with TechShop editor Nadine Battah and TechShop automotive technical writer, Eric Garbe, to discuss all things EVs.

“Right now, I think shops need a good understanding of how an electric vehicle works,” said Forro. “They really need some in-depth training on how these vehicles are designed to work so when they show up in their service base, they can take that knowledge and apply it to diagnosing and successfully repairing these vehicles.”

During the podcast, Nadine, Eric and John also discuss:

0:38 Differences between AC and DC commercial chargers

11:08 Problems shop owners can expect, formulas that are most efficient for workflow in both small and large shops

14:49 Different varieties of chargers

18:42 Updating scan tools for EV service

24:49 Scan tool safety recommendations

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.  

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
What Is A 20 Group – And Why Should You Care?

In this podcast, you’ll learn about 20 Groups and how an AAPEX 2022 seminar might enlighten you.

By Doug Kaufman
Yes, There IS Something We Can Do About The Tech Shortage

Doug Kaufman and Mike Pressendo discuss TechForce Foundation’s Pipeline to Placement for technicians.

By Doug Kaufman
How (And Why) Your Internal Computer Should Be Rebooted

Doug Kaufman and David Rogers discuss why the old ways may be the wrong ways to reach business success.

By Doug Kaufman
Training Needs Change But Need For Training Doesn’t

Doug Kaufman speaks with Duane “Doc” Watson, technical trainer at Bosch, about today’s training opportunities.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

AAPEX 2022: Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT displayed a new product line and its extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications at AAPEX 2022.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Voltage Drop Testing

The measurement of voltage is like the speed of the traffic.

By Andrew Markel
Why Is This Brand New PS Pump So Noisy? (VIDEO)

There are several questions which you should ask yourself in this scenario. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Brian Sexton
Charging Ahead With EV Opportunities

New data shows there will be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers