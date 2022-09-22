The September Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s September issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.
In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on articles on the cooling system leak detection with smart thermostats; Kia and Hyundai hybrid service opportunities; BMW spark plug removal and installation techniques; and more.
Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.