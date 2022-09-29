 The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START? – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?

on

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.

on

Extending The Capabilities Of An Advanced Tool (VIDEO)

on

Aluminum Protectant (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START? Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D. Video

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Video

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?

Joe gets some more work done to the Cadillac and goes through some of the background and history of Route 66.
Advertisement
Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

“A lot of things happened, except when I turned the key.” 

Advertisement

As a seasoned ASE-certified technician, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene knew that getting a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham with more than 180,000 miles on it ready for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas in time for AAPEX wasn’t going to be easy, but no one knew it would be this hard. Episode 1 ended with Keene installing a bevy of new aftermarket components on the car, confident they’d do the trick. But instead of the roar of a classic engine, all he heard was a click.

“This is just how it goes sometimes–once you touch something, something else decides to give you an issue,” Keene explains in this episode of The Road To AAPEX. While trying to crack the diagnostic mystery, Keene also pays a visit to Ohio Technical College, connects with a notable Babcox Media technician to paint the caddy’s roof and finds a surprise under the driver-side carpet. 

Advertisement

Click the video above to find out if he successfully starts the car and gets it rolling or if he has to push it out of the garage doors. 

Need to catch up?

Click to watch the first episode of The Road To AAPEX.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: High Pressure And High Maintenance

Video: Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Spring Cleaning

Video: The Switch To E15 Fuel And Code P0316

Video: ADAS Overview And Common Failures

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService