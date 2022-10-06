 The Road To AAPEX Ep. 3: You Wouldn’t Believe Who And What You’ll See On Route 66
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

on

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

on

Auto Pros Continue Visit To Quarter Mile Muscle

on

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2

on

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.
Auto Pros Continue Visit To Quarter Mile Muscle

Auto Pros Continue Visit To Quarter Mile Muscle

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3
play

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

Video

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true.
It’s the stuff road trips are made of–the unexpected, the interesting, and even the bizarre. They’re the roadside detours that are so intriguing you can’t help but pull the car over and soak it all in. Luckily, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham was running well. Babcox Media’s ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixed it up with high-quality components from the aftermarket for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX.

So well, in fact, that Keene had a chance to revel in the Route 66 sights and sounds and meet a few unlikely friends along the way–from a pair of famous brothers to a former president and a few of the unsung heroes that are today’s keepers of Route 66’s glory days. On the drive, Keene reflects on a few of the additional aftermarket component improvements he made to the Caddy before leaving Akron.

But is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true. Watch the episode to find out what happens.

Catch up on The Road To AAPEX

Episode One

Episode Two

Vehicle Stats

Make/Model: Cadillac Brougham 

Year: 1989

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Mileage: 180,000+ miles 

Engine: 307 LV2 Olds V8

Power: 140 hp and 245 lb/ft

Weight: 4,500 lbs.

Length: 20 ft.

Fuel Capacity: 21 Gallons

Fuel Economy: 15 City/22 Highway

Tires: 225/65R17

Transmission: Remanufactured Turbo-Hydramatic 200-4R

Brakes: Front Vented Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Air Conditioning: R134a Conversion

Air Bags: None

In this article:
