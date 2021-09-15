The Right Oil Filter for Every Need

You may wonder what is the biggest threat to your engine?

The answer is tiny – even microscopic – particles. If not properly filtered, these particles can accumulate inside the engine, potentially causing significant damage to its internal components. In time, this disruption can lead to complete engine failure.

That’s why when it comes to improving performance and extending engine life, picking the right protection is of the utmost importance.

Selecting the Right Oil Filter

Vehicle use is the key factor in the oil filter you recommend to customers. No matter if you’re working on a heavy-duty work truck for towing and hauling equipment, or a compact sedan for everyday driving around town, FRAM® oil filters do more than help engines maintain top performance – they ensure the proper protection for every type of driving style.

Making sure you have the right oil filter to meet customer needs is critical in prolonging the life and reliability of their vehicles.

Daily Driving

Running errands, driving short-to-medium distances to work or just cruising around town are the staples of common, daily driving.

For this type of vehicle, regular oil and filter changes at the recommended intervals are paramount. That is why the FRAM Extra Guard® filter is ideal for these everyday driving routines. Engineered with a silicone anti-drain back valve and featuring cellulose and glass-blended media, Extra Guard® works with both synthetic and conventional oils to deliver advanced protection for up to 10,000 miles.

Road Trips, Hauling and Towing

Someone who hauls equipment or tows any kind of trailer is no stranger to low-speed/high-mileage situations. This kind of driving strains engines over time, which makes them more susceptible to small particle infiltration if the oil filter isn’t engineered to capture them properly in this kind of application.

The same can happen with regular family road trips or other long commutes.

A rugged filter like the FRAM Tough Guard® provides premium protection with conventional or synthetic oil and is designed for high-mileage vehicles and difficult conditions.

Optimal Full-Synthetic Performance

Full-synthetic motor oil has significantly extended oil change intervals. Filters engineered for use with these lubricants also feature extended service intervals. In particular, FRAM Ultra Synthetic® filters offer protection for up to 20,000 miles. Whether maintaining a new engine that requires full-synthetic oil or trying to get the most out of an older vehicle, FRAM Ultra Synthetic® filters work with every oil type to trap fine particles and reduce friction and wear.

FRAM® not only provides the right oil filter for any type of driving, but also delivers a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces. Oil flow, engine air filtration and clean cabin air can all be protected with FRAM® filters.

The company has a legacy that goes back decades, but FRAM® is always working to stay ahead of the curve. This passion for protecting vehicles is what pushes filtration innovation for the road ahead. Explore the full product lineup at fram.com.