The Network Takes 500+ Aftermarket Professionals To Mexico

 

More than 500 guests made up of shop owners, technicians, countermen and suppliers will enjoy four nights at the Now Sapphire resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, as part of The Network’s 2020 Customer Expo. The four-night event will kick off on Jan. 27.

“As always, our strategic manufacturer partners really stepped up to make this year’s customer expo one of our biggest and best yet, with unprecedented participation from shops nationwide,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for The Network. 

For this year’s gathering, The Network will host the welcome expo on the beach with 16 supplier booths for attendees to visit during the event. Attendance was sparked by the incredible resort and location. Now Sapphire features an all-inclusive atmosphere, along with six restaurants, nightly entertainment and wide variety of excursions that allow guests an opportunity to snorkel, zip line and swim with dolphins, just to name a few.

