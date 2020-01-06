The Network Sponsors Ski Freeze Fundraiser New Year’s Day

Parts Plus Top Fuel driver Clay Millican hosted this year’s Ski Freeze, an annual fundraiser for The Dream Factory of Memphis, which took place on the Mississippi River on New Year’s Day. More than 30 skiers, barefooters, wakeboarders and tubers braved the chilly currents of the river. This fun event has raised nearly $350,000 for The Dream Factory since 1988.

“The entire Automotive Distribution Network is proud to join our driver Clay Millican in supporting this organization’s efforts to make dreams come true for kids who are courageously fighting a serious illness,” says David Prater, president of The Network. “We’ve experienced firsthand the incredible joy of granting children wishes through The Dream Factory of Memphis and the happiness it brings to their entire family.”

For several years running, The Network has helped raise donations for The Dream Factory of Memphis. It is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to granting dreams to critically and chronically ill children age three through 18 in the mid-south. Founded in 1980, the Dream Factory is the largest all-volunteer driven children’s wish-granting organization that does not limit its mission to children who have life-threatening illness, with 38 chapters across the country. For more information about the Dream Factory of Memphis, visit www.dreamfactorymemphis.org.