The Network’s Repair America Promotion Sends 24 Winners To New Orleans For Xtreme Xperience

Twenty-four winners traveled to New Orleans for an all-expenses-paid supercar car racing experience courtesy of Automotive Distribution Network’s 2019 Repair America promotion. These winners were randomly drawn after having participated in a two-month promotion and earned points from specific manufacturer product purchases. As a bonus, Top Fuel driver, Clay Millican joined the grand-prize winners on their three-day adventure in New Orleans and took part in the fastest supercar driving experience in North America. 

The winners kicked off the trip by embarking on the Steamboat NATCHEZ for a dinner jazz cruise on the Mississippi River. The next day, they hopped on a high-speed airboat for a guided expedition around the coastal swamplands of Louisiana and ended the night with a haunted ghost tour through the French Quarter.

To wrap up the incredible trip, each guest drove 12 laps around NOLA Motorsport track in a Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488 GTB, Porsche 911 GT3 and Nissan GTR. Drivers reached speeds more than 140 mph. After driving the supercars, the attendees raced each other in go-karts at speeds exceeding 55 mph. 

