The Network’s ‘Repair America’ Promotion Awards Visa Gift Cards, Drag Racing Experience To Service Dealers

The Automotive Distribution Network’s 2019 “Repair America” Drag Racing Experience promotion allowed service dealers to purchase products from specific manufacturers to earn points for every dollar spent. The more points they earned, the better their chances of winning.

As part of the promotion, The Network awarded $22,000 weekly in Visa gift cards to shops, as well as five grand prizes – a three-day Las Vegas drag racing experience.

Seventeen attendees will take part in the grand-prize trip April 28-May 1 in Las Vegas. All meals and travel arrangements are included in the prize package. The winners will stay in the iconic Golden Nugget and experience a full day of side-by-side drag racing, a half-day of dune buggy racing in the desert and zip lining over Fremont Street.

The Automotive Distribution Network operates under the Parts Plus, Parts Plus Mexico, IAPA and Auto Pride brands.