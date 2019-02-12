The Network’s Consumer Rebates Sweepstakes Awards 50 Z-Creepers And A $2,500 Gift Certificate To Shops Across The Country

As part of the grand-prize drawing for The Network’s Consumer Rebates Promotion this winter, the Automotive Distribution Network recently awarded 50 service dealers with Z-Creepers and one lucky shop with a $2,500 gift certificate.

“We hope by offering these type of consumer-driven promotions that it will continue to develop new business opportunities and drive brand value for our Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations,” said Mark Lowry, director of sales and marketing for The Network. “We can see the importance of our shops growing their business and enhancing their ability to compete with the national chains while maintaining their local roots. This promotion is a win for both the consumer and the participating shops.”

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations offered its customers a mail-in rebate promotion for having repairs completed at their shops. Consumers are able to capitalize on these rebates focused around visibility, rotating electrical and belt and hoses. At the end of the promotional period, The Network made a drawing of 51 shops that qualified to win a grand prize.