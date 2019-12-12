The Network Releases 2020 Auto Service Experts And Parts Plus Car Care Center Programs

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) has announced the release of the 2020 Auto Service Experts and Parts Plus Car Care Center programs. The new year will feature enhanced partnerships with the Automotive Training Institute (ATI), Identifix by Solera Holdings and Openbay.

“This year’s program continues to make strides in providing independent repair facilities with a toolbox of programs to support their businesses. The Network works incredibly hard to ensure we are improving our programs to allow our shops to compete in the ever-changing automotive aftermarket,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for The Network.

Platinum program components include the 36 Months/36,000 Miles Parts and Labor Warranty, Road Hazard Warranty, Roadside Assistance, double ASE test reimbursements ($50 per qualifying test), $200 Enterprise Rent-A-Car reimbursement, double points for all Repair America promotions, Mile 1 Warranty claims for labor and more. As an added bonus, Platinum shops can choose one of the following options to receive at no-cost: Identifix Direct-Hit, additional Mile 1 Warranty labor claims, Spectrio Digital Menu Board subscription, or an oil change printer.

Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations have access to an a la carte suite of shop solutions to use to support each shop’s unique business model. For more program information, visit www.partspluscarcarecenter.com or www.autoserviceexperts.com.