News/The Network
ago

The Network Releases 2020 Auto Service Experts And Parts Plus Car Care Center Programs

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

The Network Releases 2020 Auto Service Experts And Parts Plus Car Care Center Programs

Sunsong North America Releases 267 New Part Numbers

The Group Training Academy/AVI Winter Training Conference Scheduled For Jan. 16-18 In Florida

Alliance Names BBB The 2019 Channel Partner Of The Year

Mitchell 1 SocialCRM Marketing Service Offers Online Appointment Request Feature

Dayco Tech Tip: Long-Lasting Vehicle Belts

WIX Filters Honors Laurens District 55 High School With School Of The Year Ceremony

BBB Industries Releases 458 New Part Numbers Covering More Than 55M Vehicles

Robinair Announces New Connected A/C Recovery Machines Available In December

Rain-X Expands Its Premium Silicone Wiper Blade Portfolio With The Launch Of Rain-X Silicone Endura

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) has announced the release of the 2020 Auto Service Experts and Parts Plus Car Care Center programs. The new year will feature enhanced partnerships with the Automotive Training Institute (ATI), Identifix by Solera Holdings and Openbay. 

“This year’s program continues to make strides in providing independent repair facilities with a toolbox of programs to support their businesses. The Network works incredibly hard to ensure we are improving our programs to allow our shops to compete in the ever-changing automotive aftermarket,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for The Network.

Platinum program components include the 36 Months/36,000 Miles Parts and Labor Warranty, Road Hazard Warranty, Roadside Assistance, double ASE test reimbursements ($50 per qualifying test), $200 Enterprise Rent-A-Car reimbursement, double points for all Repair America promotions, Mile 1 Warranty claims for labor and more. As an added bonus, Platinum shops can choose one of the following options to receive at no-cost: Identifix Direct-Hit, additional Mile 1 Warranty labor claims, Spectrio Digital Menu Board subscription, or an oil change printer.

Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations have access to an a la carte suite of shop solutions to use to support each shop’s unique business model. For more program information, visit www.partspluscarcarecenter.com or www.autoserviceexperts.com