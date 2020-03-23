The Network Partners With sw Service Solutions

The Network is eager to report they will be able to provide professional service advisor training online through a new partnership with sw Service Solutions’ Fixed Ops University in 2020. The Network aims to provide services and tools that help members achieve next-level goals. By providing a comprehensive learning platform, a highly trained, professional team that will work to increase your revenue is now at every Network members’ fingertips.

Click Here to Read More

sw Service Solutions has successfully provided training in hundreds of shops for more than 25 years with a reputation of delivering results. Its Fixed Ops University provides innovative online training that keeps team members engaged and motivated while learning new skills that will equip them to becoming more professional and productive. Courses in the program cover everything from the basics of delivering a professional greeting to advanced topics such as how to handle tough questions and objections. Fixed Ops University utilizes entertaining animations, quizzes, click-through presentations, and fill-in-the-blank handouts that keep advisors engaged.

“This strategic partnership is another way The Network is adding the tools that members need to reach the next level of success. We know independent repair shops need professional training and development programs to grow their business and we are excited to be able to provide it to them,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for The Network.