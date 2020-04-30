Connect with us

The Network Offers Free Shop Owner Webinar

 

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) recently announced a free live training webinar for shop owners. The live webinar will teach key tactics to shop owners on doing business during the COVID-19 crisis. Professional trainer and consultant, Steve Kwiatkowski, and Sally Whitesell, president of sw Service Solutions, have uncovered many unique and creative ways to overcome the business challenges created by COVID-19. This webinar will review many successful steps other shops have taken to keep their businesses open and employees on the job.

This session will cover:

  • How to maintain customer communication – what to tell them – how to reach out to them;
  • How to promote a “We’re Open for Business” message;
  • How to reassure customers about your new cleaning regimens – overcome their fears;
  • How to organize pick-up and delivery;
  • How to continue to present and sell maintenance in this economy; and
  • How to “Stand Out” and grow your business when other are failing.

Register for How to do Business During the COVID-19 Crisis on May 6 at 10:00 a.m. EDT or 2:00 p.m. EDT at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4803536910355697165.

