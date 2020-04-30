The Network Offers Free Shop Owner Webinar

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) recently announced a free live training webinar for shop owners. The live webinar will teach key tactics to shop owners on doing business during the COVID-19 crisis. Professional trainer and consultant, Steve Kwiatkowski, and Sally Whitesell, president of sw Service Solutions, have uncovered many unique and creative ways to overcome the business challenges created by COVID-19. This webinar will review many successful steps other shops have taken to keep their businesses open and employees on the job.