The Network Offers Free Shop Owner Webinar

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) recently announced a free live training webinar for shop owners. The live webinar will teach key tactics to shop owners on doing business during the COVID-19 crisis. Professional trainer and consultant, Steve Kwiatkowski, and Sally Whitesell, president of sw Service Solutions, have uncovered many unique and creative ways to overcome the business challenges created by COVID-19. This webinar will review many successful steps other shops have taken to keep their businesses open and employees on the job.
This session will cover:
- How to maintain customer communication – what to tell them – how to reach out to them;
- How to promote a “We’re Open for Business” message;
- How to reassure customers about your new cleaning regimens – overcome their fears;
- How to organize pick-up and delivery;
- How to continue to present and sell maintenance in this economy; and
- How to “Stand Out” and grow your business when other are failing.
Register for How to do Business During the COVID-19 Crisis on May 6 at 10:00 a.m. EDT or 2:00 p.m. EDT at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4803536910355697165.