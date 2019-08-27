The Network Launches New Public Website

The Network announces the launch of its newly designed website at https://www.networkhq.org/. The new website, several months in development, will provide visitors with an easier way to learn about the Network and view the many solutions that are offered to its members.

The new website features a clean design and intuitive navigation system with improved menu functionality. It is fully responsive to mobile devices where users can easily navigate directly to the Network’s online catalogs, supplier websites and any member services. The elevated design gives current and prospective members better access to information about the Network’s product strategy, commercial programs, technology solutions, promotions, business services and much more.