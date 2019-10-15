News/The Network
ago

The Network Hosts Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council, Including Presentation By ATI

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CRP Automotive Learning Corner To Feature 'The Humble Mechanic' For Videos, Q&A At 2019 AAPEX Show

S/P2 Partners With WD-40 Company To Give Students The Opportunity To Earn An Industry Credential

Apex Tool Group Launches SATA Tools In US

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. '7 Reasons' Promotion Concludes With Reason 7 And A Chance To Win The 'Recharge' And 'Tune-up' At SEMA 2019 Grand Prize

The Network Hosts Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council, Including Presentation By ATI

SAAB Tech Tip: Low Oil Pressure And Code P0521

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

Lisle Long Hose Clamp Pliers Provides Extra-Long Reach

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

The Network hosted the Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council Oct. 11 at Network headquarters. The council members met with the Network management team to discuss the 2020 Car Care Center Program set to roll out Nov. 1. They provided feedback, input and direction on how to improve the program.

Automotive Training Institute (ATI) is a leading consulting and coaching company serving auto and collision repair shops with 31 certified coaches and 1,627+ active members. ATI presented to the council members at the meeting explaining how their program and training can help each of them reach their shop goals.

Dena Ganje from My Mechanic & Repair attended the meeting and has used ATI at her shop in the past. She said, “We had a great meeting. Our shop is focusing on training on how to run a top shop. Ownership, management, technicians all need support. Not very many folks can just start a business or even inherit one and be able to rise or stay at the top without ongoing support and training from others. There is always something that we can learn to be better and ways to be more profitable. We are looking for the best programs that will give you that.”   

Show Full Article