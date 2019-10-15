The Network Hosts Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council, Including Presentation By ATI

The Network hosted the Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council Oct. 11 at Network headquarters. The council members met with the Network management team to discuss the 2020 Car Care Center Program set to roll out Nov. 1. They provided feedback, input and direction on how to improve the program.

Automotive Training Institute (ATI) is a leading consulting and coaching company serving auto and collision repair shops with 31 certified coaches and 1,627+ active members. ATI presented to the council members at the meeting explaining how their program and training can help each of them reach their shop goals.

Dena Ganje from My Mechanic & Repair attended the meeting and has used ATI at her shop in the past. She said, “We had a great meeting. Our shop is focusing on training on how to run a top shop. Ownership, management, technicians all need support. Not very many folks can just start a business or even inherit one and be able to rise or stay at the top without ongoing support and training from others. There is always something that we can learn to be better and ways to be more profitable. We are looking for the best programs that will give you that.”