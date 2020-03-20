The Network Holds First Virtual Spring Shareholder Meeting

The Automotive Distribution Network will hold its virtual Spring shareholder meeting March 23-25, through webinars hosted at The Network headquarters in Germantown, Tennessee. More than 250 Network members representing 37 shareholders will come together for the three-day event.

“The current situation with the COVID-19 threat is something none of us were prepared to deal with. That being said, we feel we have moved quickly to both minimize the potential health issues while taking advantage of technology to keep our members and customers informed and the business moving forward,” said David Prater, Network president.

Throughout the meeting, members will meet with departments and discuss topics regarding new enhancements to The Network’s 2020 marketing program, the newly released Network Academy, key information and technology strategies and the online B2B national account opportunities.