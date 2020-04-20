The Network Expands Online Training Offering

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) recently announced an expansion in custom content training during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Network has partnered with BBB Industries and ZF SACHS to provide additional live technical and counter professional training on new automotive technology. These training classes will cover components such as the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electronic power-assisted steering systems (EPAS) on vehicles.

ADAS Training Webinar Details:

One hour introductory webinar: Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. (CST)

This webinar is about ADAS technology and the next step towards autonomous driving. The participant will learn how important a proper calibration and functionality of sensors around the vehicle is. Adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, camera technology, lane assist and front assist is part of this class. How the electro-mechanical steering is a major component for all driver assist functions will be discussed as well. Register to reserve your spot: https://bit.ly/2Ve9Im9.

EPAS Training Webinar Details:

One hour introductory webinar: April 22 and 23 at 6 p.m. (CST)

The undeniable future of power steering is EPAS and the future is now. In this webinar, we will go over the topics below related to electronic power-assisted steering to keep technicians in tune with best practice along with tips of the trade between the different OE manufactures. Attendees will take away the types of EPAS systems used today, component testing, field studies and best practices. Register to reserve your spot: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5103745365805842699.