News

The Network Awards $2,500 To Muzik Bros.

 

As part of the grand-prize drawing for the Network’s Consumer Rebates Promotion this winter, the Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) recently awarded a $2,500 gift certificate for tools and equipment to Muzik Bros. in Lorain, Ohio. Muzik Bros. is a longtime member of the Parts Plus Car Care Center program and a customer of Car Parts Warehouse. 

“We hope by offering these types of consumer-driven promotions that it will continue to develop new business opportunities and drive brand value for our Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network. “We can see the importance of our shops growing their businesses and enhancing their ability to compete with the national chains while maintaining their local roots. This promotion is a win for both the consumer and the participating shops.”

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019, Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations offered their customers a mail-in rebate promotion for having repairs completed at their shops. Consumers were able to capitalize on these rebates focused around belts, hoses, visibility and rotating electrical. At the end of the promotional period, The Network made a drawing of 10 shops that qualified to win the grand prize.   

