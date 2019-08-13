The Network Awards 10 Service Dealers Ultimate Rally Car School Experience

The Network has awarded grand prizes to the winners of the Repair America sweepstakes promotion. Ten technicians and their guests will be treated to an exciting three-day adventure where they will take part in the ultimate Rally Car Racing experience.

The winners will be flown to Texas to attend Rally Ready Driving School where they will learn all the fundamentals of driving a rally car from Austin’s own rally champions. The group will race through narrow tree-lined terrain built specifically for the rally enthusiast. They will have a complete Texas experience to include trail rides, fishing on the ranch, a ride on the Twisted Texas Tour bus, a behind-the-scenes event with a BBQ pitmaster and a visit to Treaty Oak Distillery, where guests will dip their own wax-sealed bottles as a souvenir.

A total of $22,000 in gift cards also were awarded to shops during the eight-week promotion.