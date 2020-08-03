The Network Announces 2020 Rebate Extravaganza

The Network recently announced the release of the 2020 Rebate Extravaganza promotion, starting in August. It will be the largest consumer rebates promotion of the year.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations will offer their customers a mail-in and online rebate promotion for having repairs completed at their shops. Consumers will be able to capitalize on these rebates focused around premium pads/shoes, drums/rotors, calipers, wheel bearings, A/C, engine sensors, batteries, visibility, belt/hoses and rotating electrical.

“We hope by combining rebate items from our yearly Brakes, Summer and Fall promotions into one rebate extravaganza, we’re able to help drive customers back to the repair shops for maintenance. It’s especially important this year to support the shops that have experienced a slowdown during the pandemic,” says Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network. “Our goal is to continue to develop new business opportunities and drive brand value for our Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations.”