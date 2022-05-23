 The May Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read
Shop Owner
Featured

The May Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

ShopOwner includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.
The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s May issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how turbochargers had to overcome a bad reputation to become the performance products they are today; diagnostic strategies for solving saddle-style fuel pump problems; how spark plugs can reveal a great deal of engine issues; a look at proper lifting techniques for hybrid and electric vehicles; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

