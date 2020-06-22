The Latest On The Paycheck Protection Program

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Small Business held a hearing titled, “Paycheck Protection Program: Loan Forgiveness and Other Challenges,” to learn:

• About the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP),

• About the challenges borrowers and lenders have faced in applying for and using the loans, and

• Additional suggestions for optimizing the program.

The initial PPP provided billions of dollars for small businesses to remain open during the initial phase of business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, restrictions in the law and a confusing roll out of the program caused hesitation among borrowers.

In response to these obstacles with the program, the PPP Flexibility Act was passed addressing issues such as the 75/25 rule and extending the coverage period during which a loan recipient may use such funds for certain expenses while remaining eligible for forgiveness from eight weeks to 24 weeks, as well as others.

Committees in the U.S. House and Senate have continued to hold hearings on the roll out and implementation of the program as these loans have been critical to the economic recovery of small businesses nationwide.

In addition to the House and Senate seeking out public comment on the issue, the SBA has created a new “EZ” version of its PPP loan forgiveness application.