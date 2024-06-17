The June Digital Edition of ShopOwner is Available

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s June issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on why most hybrid and EV manufacturers specify non-conductive coolants; why diesel particulate filters fall victim to the elements they try to protect us from; what happens to the air/fuel ratio sensor if the heater circuit malfunctions; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.