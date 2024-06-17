 The June Digital Edition of ShopOwner is Available

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Featured

The June Digital Edition of ShopOwner is Available

Each issue includes management resources and technical content from Underhood Service.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s June issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Related Articles
Click Here to read the June issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on why most hybrid and EV manufacturers specify non-conductive coolants; why diesel particulate filters fall victim to the elements they try to protect us from; what happens to the air/fuel ratio sensor if the heater circuit malfunctions; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

You May Also Like

Featured

The October Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s October issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the October issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on fuel pressure diagnostics; smaret battery management systems; diesel air filter replacement guidelines; what to do about overcharged A/C systems and more.

Read Full Article

More Featured Posts
The September Issue Is Available To Download, Read

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The August Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The July Issue Is Now Available For Free Download

Every issue includes technical and marketing information from multiple ShopOwner channels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The June Digital Edition Is Available Today

Each issue includes technical content from Underhood Service and other ShopOwner channels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Understanding Engine Misfire Codes

When the fuel/air mixture ignites, many factors must be met to pass a misfire monitor.

By Andrew Markel
Belt Service For Hybrid and Stop/Start Systems

Knowing how to “force start” a hybrid vehicle can be helpful if you are trying to diagnose a noise problem.

By Andrew Markel
Supercharger Pros And Cons

Customers generally look to superchargers for the instant throttle response, not fuel economy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Do Technicians Need Tips?

Asking for a tip would not go over well with your future customers.

By Andrew Markel