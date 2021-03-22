The Importance of Recommending Synthetic Oil During Spring Maintenance

After the especially harsh conditions of winter, warmer temperatures are a welcomed upside to the arrival of spring. Along with warmer temperatures comes the essential vehicle maintenance that your customers need to ensure they are not one of the 69 million breakdowns that occur every year in the U.S., the equivalent of 1 in 3 drivers1.

Because of the pandemic, this spring is especially critical for vehicle maintenance. Most of your customers are probably not aware that when a vehicle sits for longer than a month without being started for at least 10 minutes, parts can begin to breakdown and oil quality will degrade. These are unintended consequences caused by extreme inactivity.

While spring maintenance may feel like an unnecessary expense to some of your customers, they must consider the $7 billion annual cost to drivers who need roadside assistance or the $15 billion annual repair costs from breakdowns. With the increasing heat of spring and summer and the inevitable long road trips that come with it, many technicians will recommend customers use synthetic oil. Synthetic oil ensures protection for modern engines that are engineered for extreme efficiency and forced to run under very high temperatures and working pressures.

During the summer, an engine using synthetic oil will stay cooler and use less fuel. Because synthetic oil starts circulating immediately upon ignition, there is less metal-to-metal contact, extending the life of the engine, and getting an engine into its peak operating efficiency quickly. This often makes the investment in synthetic oil worthwhile to vehicle owners.

If your customer is going to invest in more expensive synthetic oil for their engine, you should not stop short on pairing it with a quality synthetic oil filter like FRAM Ultra Synthetic®, with a design optimized for use with synthetic motor oil.