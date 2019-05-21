The Group Training Academy has been expanded with the introduction of new programs to enhance the current educational offerings.

New additions to The Group Training Academy include courses on hybrids, anti-theft systems, European schematics as well as new classes for shop owners and managers. In addition, members of The Group Training Academy can upgrade their memberships and receive an all-access pass that includes additional courses, such as technical training offerings from Bosch and Standard Pro Training on-demand.

New on-site training seminars feature instructors presenting cutting-edge information on topics such as engine management, diesel engine diagnostics and business management. Members can choose from an extensive library of class topics or receive custom-tailored training based on the needs of their employees.

“As the premier training resource in the auto care industry, The Group Training Academy continues to add valuable content so that automotive service providers can stay well informed,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “Collaborating with an extensive list of knowledgeable partners, The Group Training Academy offers the finest online training options in the industry, and with our new on-site training seminars, we can bring the expertise of The Group Training Academy right to your shop.”

Available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, The Group Training Academy includes a broad range of training options, from ASE test preparation to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive resources. The training is presented in a video format designed especially for automotive professionals.

To learn more, visit thegrouptrainingacademy.com.