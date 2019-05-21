News/The Group
ago

The Group Training Academy Enhances Offerings For Automotive Service Professionals

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Software Update Enables Bosch Aftermarket Scan Tool To Unlock, Diagnose Late-Model Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

Permatex Named The Official Gasket Maker Of Formula Drift

The Network's Repair America Promotion Sends 24 Winners To New Orleans For Xtreme Xperience

The Group Training Academy Enhances Offerings For Automotive Service Professionals

Auto Care Association President And CEO Bill Hanvey Addresses Data Privacy In New York Times Op-Ed Piece

JASPER Engines & Transmissions Celebrates Key Suppliers

Nissan Tech Tip: CVT Fluid Level Quick Check Gauge

BWD Automotive Launches New Website

Valvoline To Be An Official Partner Of The 2019 Gold Cup

The Network's 'Repair America' Promotion Awards Visa Gift Cards, Drag Racing Experience To Service Dealers

The Group Training Academy has been expanded with the introduction of new programs to enhance the current educational offerings.

New additions to The Group Training Academy include courses on hybrids, anti-theft systems, European schematics as well as new classes for shop owners and managers. In addition, members of The Group Training Academy can upgrade their memberships and receive an all-access pass that includes additional courses, such as technical training offerings from Bosch and Standard Pro Training on-demand.

New on-site training seminars feature instructors presenting cutting-edge information on topics such as engine management, diesel engine diagnostics and business management. Members can choose from an extensive library of class topics or receive custom-tailored training based on the needs of their employees.

“As the premier training resource in the auto care industry, The Group Training Academy continues to add valuable content so that automotive service providers can stay well informed,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “Collaborating with an extensive list of knowledgeable partners, The Group Training Academy offers the finest online training options in the industry, and with our new on-site training seminars, we can bring the expertise of The Group Training Academy right to your shop.”

Available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, The Group Training Academy includes a broad range of training options, from ASE test preparation to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive resources. The training is presented in a video format designed especially for automotive professionals. 

To learn more, visit thegrouptrainingacademy.com.

Show Full Article