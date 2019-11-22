‘The Group’ Toys For Tots Campaign On Track For Another Record-Setting Year

Since partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 2012, the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), its members and vendor partners have helped raised more than $2.5 million for Toys and Tots and The Group is looking to add to that total this holiday season. In 2019 alone, The Group has already raised more than $250,000 for Toys for Tots.

“We are blessed to have a generous group of members and vendors who have turned our Toys for Tots initiative into a year-round program that has generated over $2.5 million, plus thousands of new toys, for the campaign,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “We can’t thank the Federated and Pronto membership and vendor partners enough; they have helped make The Group Toys for Tots campaign so incredibly successful.”

As in years past, participating members of The Group are collecting donations and toys at their respective locations. In addition, financial contributions can be made online by visiting The Group website at http://www.thegroupapsg.com/toys-for-tots.html and clicking on “Make a Donation.” Donors can use a credit card securely or print out a form and mail it with a check made out to Toys for Tots.

“One of the great things about the Toys for Tots program is that donations are used in the area where the toys and money are collected, allowing our members to help provide a Merry Christmas for deserving children in their own communities,” said Marcum. “Our goal is to make the Christmas season a little better for those in need.”