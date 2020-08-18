The Group To Hold National Membership Conference

The Automotive Parts Services Group ( The Group ) will host more than 900 guests during its virtual national membership conference and expo Aug. 18-21.

With a theme of “Together Towards Tomorrow,” the four-day event will bring together members of Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association, as well as banner shops, supplier partners and associates in an online forum.

“Our goal is to use this virtual conference platform as a place to reconnect with industry peers, share experiences, and conduct business,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “In addition to presentations, one-on-one sessions, and the member and banner shop expos, we’ve also added fun elements such as games, contests and a first-of-its-kind experience – a virtual happy hour lounge.”

Newly added is the Friday expo where Federated Car Care and Pronto Smart Choice banner shops can interact virtually with more than 130 of The Group’s vendor partners. Banner shop customers can collect points for participating in the virtual sessions and redeem those points for prizes. The more interaction, the more points earned. Participants can pick their own prize that will be shipped directly to them. All banner shop participants will be entered for a chance to win one of two grand prizes to attend the April 2021 National Pronto and Federated Supplier Expo in Las Vegas.

“The primary focus of our online conference is to learn how we can work together towards tomorrow, collaborating in such areas as quality, service, communications, inventory selection, automation, business intelligence, training, personnel and processes,” continued Pavey. “With so many topics to cover, we look forward to a productive, rewarding event for all attendees.”