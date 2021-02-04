The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program

Whether a new technician or working to become a master tech, The Group Training Academy’s (TGTA) coaching program helps to improve the diagnostic skills of any professional service technician, no matter the skill level, says Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group .

“The Group Training Academy’s new coaching program is a great way for service techs to enhance their skills as well as learn more about topics they might not have much experience with,” said Pavey. “The TGTA coaching program is also an educational opportunity that shop owners can leverage to help their current employees expand their knowledge and expertise.”

The TGTA technician coaching program sessions include an online assessment and six group sessions that are held weekly online. The courses are taught by ASE Master Certified instructors and are designed to improve technician diagnostic problem-solving skills and technical aptitude. There are weekly assignments and a test will be administered at the end of the course. A certificate will be provided for successful completion of the course.

Future session topics include electrical systems, brakes, engine repair, steering and suspension, engine performance, drivetrain, hybrid/electric vehicles and heating/air conditioning.

For more information or to sign up for classes, visit The Group Training Academy website at www.https://thegrouptrainingacademy.com/technician-coaching-program/.