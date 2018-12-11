‘The Group’ Begins Annual Collection For Toys For Tots

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) and its members are collecting toys and donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season. Already this year, The Group has raised nearly $375,000 for Toys for Tots and is looking to add even more joy to the Christmas season.

“Toys for Tots has become a year-round program for members of The Group with many holding fundraising events throughout the year, whether it be a trade show, car show or open house,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “We are very proud that Federated and Pronto have embraced the Toys for Tots mission. Together with our vendor partners, over $350,000 was raised at this year’s events. We thank all participating members, customers and vendor partners for this continued support and generosity of Toys for Tots.”

Participating members of The Group are collecting donations and toys at their respective locations. In addition, financial contributions can be made online by visiting the Federated Auto Parts website at federatedautoparts.com/ToysforTots.aspx and clicking on “Make a Donation.” Donors can use a credit card securely or print out a form and mail it with a check made out to Toys for Tots.

“One of the great things about the Toys for Tots program is that donations are used in the area where the toys and money are collected, allowing our members to help provide a Merry Christmas for deserving children in their own communities,” said Marcum. “Our goal is to make the Christmas season a little better for those in need. With the holiday season upon us, it’s never too late, or too early, to donate to this very worthy cause.”