Engine/MLS Gasket
ago

The Evolution Of MLS Gaskets

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Check Out Our All New Redesign Of Underhood Service Magazine With This October Issue

The Evolution Of MLS Gaskets

WIX Filters Tech Tip: Collapsed Oil Filter Diagnostics

Trakmotive Tech Tip: Window Regulator Installation

NGK Tech Tip: Leading Cause Of Ignition Coil Failure

Lisle Long Hose Clamp Pliers Provides Extra-Long Reach

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus On Efficiency At Every Step Of The Repair Process

WIX Filters Tech Tip: Collapsed Oil Filter Diagnostics

Richmond Raceway Honors Federated CEO Rusty Bishop

In 1970, Japanese gasket maker Ishikawa received the first patent for the multi-layer steel (MLS) head gasket.  The first production vehicle to use an MLS gasket was a tiny Isuzu car in Japan. 

This technology didn’t exactly burst onto the scene until 1991 when Ford used an Ishikawa gasket on its new 4.6L Modular V8.  In the 1990s, the main selling point was that the engine did not require re-torque of the head bolts after running a while. 

MLS head gaskets are made of multiple layers of embossed stainless steel. These embossments, when stacked in layers, create what is essentially a spring. It’s that spring that allows for recovery magnitudes higher than what a composite gasket is capable of.

Over the past 30 years, MLS head gaskets have become the gaskets of choice for OE service and the performance aftermarket. Many aftermarket gasket manufacturers have improved on the original design.

Show Full Article